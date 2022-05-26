Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

New York police save visually impaired man who fell onto subway tracks

Detective Henry Greco, left, and Officer Jason Macaluso, right, saved Suleiman Rifai, center,...
Detective Henry Greco, left, and Officer Jason Macaluso, right, saved Suleiman Rifai, center, after he fell onto subway tracks in New York.(Metropolitan Transportation Authority, State of New York via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - This week, authorities in New York honored two New York City police officers who rescued a man from an oncoming train on the subway.

Last Wednesday, Officer Jason Macaluso and Detective Henry Greco saw Suleiman Rifai, 61, struggling after falling onto the tracks.

They pulled the visually impaired man to safety just in time as a train was pulling into the station.

According to a Metropolitan Transit Authority press release, Rifai told the officers, “You are my friends for life for saving my life.”

This week, authorities in New York honored two New York City police officers who rescued a man from an oncoming train on the subway. (MTA via CNN Newsource)

The MTA gave Macaluso and Greco “Hero-of-the-Subway” commendations. It is the highest honor for a non-employee.

The officers were reunited with Rifai for the first time since the incident at the MTA’s monthly board meeting.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Two people were found dead at the Swan Lake Apartments in Bossier City, La. after the fire...
Firefighters find 2 bodies; police later arrest man, release the victims’ names and ages
Brenda Adler, 13
Family mourns teen’s death in crash that capped police pursuit; funeral plans set
The mother - wearing just boxers and nursing her baby – charges the predator, scaring the eagle...
WATCH: Mother saves pet goose from eagle attack while simultaneously nursing her baby

Latest News

Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was the scene of a shooting that killed 19 students...
Texas elementary school shooting: What we know
GRAPHIC: New York police save visually impaired man who fell onto subway tracks
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San...
Twitter to pay $150 million penalty over privacy of users’ data
We are tracking dry and toasty weather ahead for the ArkLaTex this weekend.
Dry, hot, and sunny weather this weekend