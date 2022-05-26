Getting Answers
Mudbug Madness kicks off on May 27

Mudbug Madness 2022 will kick off at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 27 at Festival Plaza in Downtown Shreveport. Admission is $6 beginning after 5 p.m. on Friday. Children and anyone with a military ID can get in for free.
By Christian Piekos and Alex Onken
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s time to peel some tails and suck some heads.

Mudbug Madness 2022 will kick off at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 27 at Festival Plaza in Downtown Shreveport. Admission is $6 beginning after 5 p.m. on Friday. Children and anyone with a military ID can get in for free.

An owner of Shaver’s said they’re planning to dish out 40,000 pounds of crawfish during the event.

“There’s probably a couple hundred-thousand people who go through the federal and that’s bringing a lot of folks into town,” said Chuck Sartori with Shaver’s Crawfish. “I’m sure if you check hotels right now, it’s hard to get a hotel room.

A portion of proceeds from the event will be given to organizations such as the Shreveport Police Department’s mounted patrol and several high school sports teams.

Mudbug Madness on average brings in around half a million dollars in a single weekend.

It’s rewarding for us and it’s a good time,” Sartori said. “You get all these folks and volunteers. They don’t have to do it; but, of course, they are supporting their organization, and we have a good time while we are out there.”

