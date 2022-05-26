Getting Answers
Minden nonprofit seeks to empower youth, prepare them for future

(KSLA)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - One nonprofit has its sights set on empowering youth.

The group “We’re Here” is hosting an event on Thursday, May 26. Organizers say it’s about changing the mindset of the youth and giving them a safe place to learn, grow and have fun.

“I was that child. I was that one that went through so many things and felt like I wasn’t good enough. I wasn’t able to do it. Once I realized I was, it was so late in life. Now, I see that void in our youth today. I want to make sure that they know that can go and be anything they want to be,” said Executive Director Patrick White.

Representatives from area colleges are expected to attend as well. White said he wants to continue holding events like this on a regular basis.

