Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

LSU football to play all 4 Sept. games at night, 3 in Death Valley

LSU Tiger Stadium
LSU Tiger Stadium(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All four LSU football games in the month of September will be played in primetime, including the first-ever matchup against Southern University in Death Valley for the home opener. The game against the Jaguars is scheduled for Sept. 10 with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, it also is Brian Kelly’s first game at home.

The Human Jukebox will perform for the first time in Death Valley at halftime.

RELATED: Brian Kelly era kicks off against Florida State in primetime

Kickoff and times for the remainder of the season will be announced later in the season, including the rest of the SEC schedule.

LSU’s home SEC opener will take place at 5 p.m. on Sept. 17 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Tigers’ next matchup will be against New Mexico at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 in Tiger Stadium and will be televised on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

The Tigers kickoff the 2022 college football season against Florida State on Sept. 4 in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff Game at Caesars Superdome at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Brenda Adler, 13
Family mourns teen’s death in crash that capped police pursuit; funeral plans set
Two people were found dead at the Swan Lake Apartments in Bossier City, La. after the fire...
Firefighters find 2 bodies; police later arrest man, release the victims’ names and ages
Taniel Cole
Man sentenced to almost 2 centuries in prison for crime spree

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly era kicks off against Florida State in primetime
LSU head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers open their 2022 season against Florida State.
LSU opens as a 3.5-point favorites over Florida State
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7)
2022 NFL Draft: LSU CB Derek Stingley selected No. 3 overall by Texans
St. James head coach Robert Valdez
St. James head coach Robert Valdez steps down, reportedly heading to Grambling