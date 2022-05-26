Dry, Sunny, and toasty Memorial Day Weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the big holiday weekend we are tracking clearing skies and slowly warming temperatures on the way for the ArkLaTex. Today and Friday will be the best all around day of the next week as comfortable temperatures and low humidity dominate. As we go through Memorial Day Weekend temperatures will be on the rise along with the humidity, and by the time we get to Memorial Day highs will be in the low to mid-90s and the classic humidity will be back for the region. Expect the heat and humidity to continue through at least the first half of next week as no rain is expected for the ArkLaTex.

We are tracking ample sunshine and rising temperatures on the way this weekend. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you can leave the rain gear at home as the area of low pressure to our north continues to move east and weaken. Temperatures this morning are on the cooler with widespread 50s around the viewing area. As we go through the day ample sunshine after some clouds this morning will help boost our high temperatures this afternoon up into the low 80s with zero humidity to speak of. This will be the perfect day to get outside.

Looking ahead to Friday and Memorial Day Weekend we are not expecting any major changes besides slowly rising temperatures and humidity for the region. Friday will be another wonderful day with highs in the mid-80s and little humidity. As we get to Saturday and Sunday we are tracking temperatures that will be moving up into the low 90s with more ample sunshine. It won’t be until Sunday though that we see a noticeable uptick in the mugginess for the region that will push ‘feels-like’ temperatures into uncomfortable territory. Memorial Day will bring more of the same with highs in the 90s and typical late May mugginess on the way for the ArkLaTex.

Moving on to next week we really don’t see much in the way of changes to the pattern for the region, at least through Wednesday. High temperatures will be back on the toasty side with highs mid-90s to go along with muggy dew points. We are also tracking mostly sunny skies through Wednesday to kick of the month of June. There is some chance down the road Wednesday night and Thursday showers could move in, but we have plenty of time to watch it and iron out the details.

In the meantime, get ready for some fabulous weather over the next few days! Have a great Thursday!

