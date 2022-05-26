Deceased C.E. Byrd High student to be honored at graduation ceremony

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Brianna Sutton, who was 18-years-old and a senior at C.E. Byrd High School, will be remembered this graduation season, along with another student who passed away, Mackenzie Jewitt.

Since her passing, KSLA has learned more about the teen, speaking with Brianna’s father, Stanley Sutton, about his daughter.

While many families are preparing for graduation, Brianna’s family is instead fighting to preserve and honor her memory.

“She donated blood regularly. Ultimately, she donated her organs to save lives as well,” said Stanley.

Bri, as her dad called her, was planning to attend Texas A&M to join the Corps of Cadets. Her father says her career path was going to be a toss-up between joining the Air Force or Space Force to do cyber security, or becoming a graphic artist. Bri died Feb. 19. Stanley says medical personnel tried to revive the teen. Paramedics were able to revive and stabilize Brianna, but she later passed away at the hospital.

“We found her unresponsive and called 911,” Stanley said.

Initially, when Brianna’s parents asked school officials if they could honor her at graduation, Stanley says they were surprised by the response.

”We did ask if they were going to be able to present her a diploma and they said they wouldn’t be able to do that,” Stanley said.

But the community made efforts to support Bri and her family, so the district changed its decision.

“To be able to honor and recognize Bri for her graduation and just to demonstrate her life and it means a lot to the entire family,” said Stanley.

Bri’s sister will represent her at Byrd’s graduation ceremony.

Both of Bri’s sisters attend C.E. Byrd as well. Graduation will be held May 26 at 7 p.m. at Independence Stadium.

