Crews respond to car on fire in parking garage on Line Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At least a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a car on fire in a parking garage Thursday afternoon (May 26).

The call first went out around 2:30 p.m. on Line Avenue between Jordan and Herndon streets. KSLA crews on scene report seeing a car on fire in a parking garage at that location.

The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a car on fire in a parking garage on Line Avenue on Thursday, May 26, 2022. (KSLA)

The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a car on fire in a parking garage on Line Avenue on Thursday, May 26, 2022. (KSLA)

The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a car on fire in a parking garage on Line Avenue on Thursday, May 26, 2022. (KSLA)

It’s unclear how the fire started.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.