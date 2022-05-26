Getting Answers
Crews respond to car on fire in parking garage on Line Avenue

The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a car on fire in a parking garage on Line Avenue on Thursday, May 26, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At least a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a car on fire in a parking garage Thursday afternoon (May 26).

The call first went out around 2:30 p.m. on Line Avenue between Jordan and Herndon streets. KSLA crews on scene report seeing a car on fire in a parking garage at that location.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

