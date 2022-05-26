Carry the Load Memorial Day relay passes through Texarkana

Getting Answers
Carry the Load passed through Texarkana on its way to Dallas.
By Fred Gamble
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TEXARKANA (KSLA) - Carry the Load, a nationwide non-profit organization, is making its way through the ArkLaTex in route to Dallas.

This walk started more than 10 years ago by military veterans who felt like the nation had forgotten the true meaning of Memorial Day. On Thursday, May 26, one of five relays traveled through Texarkana, with local residents joining in the walk. The group began its journey 22 days ago in Burlington, Vt.

“It’s not all mattress sales and BBQs. We walk to honor these people who have made the ultimate sacrifice. That’s our number one mission here. I could not ask for a better experience. It’s definitely emotional. Some days you are tired and you are ill, but there has not been single time I thought it was not worth it,” said Cassidy Dillard with Carry the Load.

The group is scheduled to be in Mt. Pleasant Friday morning (May 27) at the civic center; they’re asking others to spend some time joining in the walk. They hope to reach their destination in downtown Dallas by Memorial Day (May 30).

