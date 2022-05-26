3 juveniles indicted in death of 17-year-old among 5 others indicted by Caddo Grand Jury

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Six indictments have been released by the Caddo Parish Grand Jury, indicting eight people with second-degree murder.

Antonio Tyrone Bryant Jr., Eric Dewayne Green, and Marquise Tremell Starks, all 16-years-old, were charged in connection to the Jan. 27 slaying of De’Anthony Walker, 17. Walker was shot multiple times while walking home from school in the 1400 block of Harvard Avenue.

Damion Daron Sherfield, 20, is charged in connection to the Feb. 15 slaying of Roderick Dalaun Walker, 20. Walker was shot in the chest at the Village Food Mart in the 530 block of Jewella.

Ja’Corion Cedrick Robinson, 20 is charged in connection with the Feb. 7 slaying of Shaundowian Marquee Whitehead, 27. Whitehead was shot several times at a residence in the 4900 block of Haywood Place.

Noel Deon Garner, 27, is charged in connection with the Jan. 20 slaying of Jermond Lamar Houston, 25. Houston was shot several times just after 12 a.m. at a service station in the 5400 block of W. 70th Street.

Romullus Devarian Noyes, 22, is charged in connection with the Feb. 15 slaying of Jermond Chance Lewis, 41. Lewis was shot several times in the 4100 block of Westwood Park Drive.

Ernie Lynn Campbell, 38, is charged in connection with the Feb. 17, slaying of Regmond Mitchell, 25. Mitchell was found dead inside a vehicle in the 4200 block of Barbara Avenue just after 10 a.m. He had been shot in the head.

All defendants remain in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center.

