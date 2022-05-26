Getting Answers
10 Bossier Parish teachers receive $25k grant to improve classrooms

The Optimist Club of Bossier City awarded $25,000 grants to ten teachers in Bossier Parish on...
The Optimist Club of Bossier City awarded $25,000 grants to ten teachers in Bossier Parish on Thursday, May 26, 2022.(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Ten Bossier Parish teachers and teaching teams received $25,000 grants from the Optimist Club of Bossier City on Thursday, May 26.

The money will be put toward making those teachers’ classroom projects a reality for next school year. This is the 30th year the club has put on its teacher grant program.

”We know that we’re going to get some of the brightest ideas with the biggest impact for the district. To know that the Bossier City Optimist Club will touch nearly every student in Bossier’s district is a mind-blowing thought for us,” said Quincy Gardner, president of the Optimist Club of Bossier City.

