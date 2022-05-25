Getting Answers
Vigil planned for Minden mayor on May 25

The community is invited to join a prayer vigil for Minden Mayor Terry Gardner.
By Domonique Benn and KSLA Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The community is invited to join a prayer vigil for Minden Mayor Terry Gardner.

The event will begin at noon at the Minden Civic Center, 520 Broadway Street, according to a Facebook post.

The vigil was planned following Gardner’s announcement he was suffering severe health complications.

The Minden Police Officer’s Association is holding the event and says that the road is long and difficult, and they are asking for a moment of prayer and silence for Gardner.

