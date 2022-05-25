Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

‘Very grateful’: 10 Bossier educators to get cut of $25K donation

For the past three decades, the Optimist Club of Bossier City has donated and invested nearly $550 thousand into the school district.
For the past three decades, the Optimist Club of Bossier City has donated and invested nearly...
For the past three decades, the Optimist Club of Bossier City has donated and invested nearly $550 thousand into the school district. This year is no different, as the organization is donating $25 thousand to a select number of teachers.((Source: U.S. Army))
By Christian Piekos
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The school year has come to a close across the Red River and some Bossier teachers are heading into the break with a generous gift.

For the past three decades, the Optimist Club of Bossier City has donated and invested nearly $550 thousand into the school district. This year is no different, as the organization is donating $25 thousand to a select number of teachers.

“This enables us to do things that, ordinarily, we wouldn’t get to do,” said Martha Maxey, who teaches gifted education in the district. “Our schools don’t have an endless supply of money ... these are things we wouldn’t be able to do without the Optimist Club’s funds, so we are very grateful to them.”

Maxey said that each year, educators competitively apply for a piece of the grant - specifically listing what they would use the money for and how it would benefit student learning.

The Optimist Club chose ten educators.

Maxey added she will be able to secure new musical instruments for some Bossier schools thanks to the grant.

“For most of us, these are hands-on type things and children learn best with hands-on experiences,” Maxey explained. “This gives them the funding to purchase some of the materials that would help them do this because otherwise, they wouldn’t have the advantage of having these materials and supplies.”

A national study published in 2021 found that teachers are often shelling out hundreds of dollars out-of-pocket each year for classroom supplies. That study, from AdoptAClassroom.org, highlighted that “30% of teachers spend $1 thousand or more on school supplies each year.”

“It is very beneficial and it helps,” said Maxey.

To celebrate these deserving teachers, a luncheon is taking place at 11:30 a.m. in Bossier City on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Two people were found dead at the Swan Lake Apartments in Bossier City, La. after the fire...
Firefighters find 2 bodies; police later arrest man, release the victims’ names and ages
At least 1 person injured in shooting on Fulton Street
1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting on Fulton Street in Shreveport; victim identified
April Dawn Wright, DOB: 5/25/1971
Woman pleads guilty to robbing 4 different Caddo Parish businesses
Brenda Adler, 13
Family mourns teen’s death in crash that capped police pursuit

Latest News

Graduating seniors can cash in on a dozen free doughnuts May 25.
Krispy Kreme is celebrating the class of 2022 with free doughnuts on May 25
For the first time, a prayer vigil against violence was held in the government chambers prior...
Shreveport council members hear about redistricting
Shreveport woman found guilty of attacking couple with lawn mower blade
ArkLaTex law enforcement talks graduation safety protocol
ArkLaTex law enforcement talks graduation safety protocol