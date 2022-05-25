‘Very grateful’: 10 Bossier educators to get cut of $25K donation

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The school year has come to a close across the Red River and some Bossier teachers are heading into the break with a generous gift.

For the past three decades, the Optimist Club of Bossier City has donated and invested nearly $550 thousand into the school district. This year is no different, as the organization is donating $25 thousand to a select number of teachers.

“This enables us to do things that, ordinarily, we wouldn’t get to do,” said Martha Maxey, who teaches gifted education in the district. “Our schools don’t have an endless supply of money ... these are things we wouldn’t be able to do without the Optimist Club’s funds, so we are very grateful to them.”

Maxey said that each year, educators competitively apply for a piece of the grant - specifically listing what they would use the money for and how it would benefit student learning.

The Optimist Club chose ten educators.

Maxey added she will be able to secure new musical instruments for some Bossier schools thanks to the grant.

“For most of us, these are hands-on type things and children learn best with hands-on experiences,” Maxey explained. “This gives them the funding to purchase some of the materials that would help them do this because otherwise, they wouldn’t have the advantage of having these materials and supplies.”

A national study published in 2021 found that teachers are often shelling out hundreds of dollars out-of-pocket each year for classroom supplies. That study, from AdoptAClassroom.org, highlighted that “30% of teachers spend $1 thousand or more on school supplies each year.”

“It is very beneficial and it helps,” said Maxey.

To celebrate these deserving teachers, a luncheon is taking place at 11:30 a.m. in Bossier City on Thursday.

