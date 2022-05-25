Sunshine returns as temperatures are back on the increase

(KSLA) - The rain is gone, and now the sunshine is back! That will be the case for several days including your weekend. This also means temperatures are on their way back up.

This evening will be nice and dry. There should still be some clouds around, but the rain chances will be slim to none. Temperatures will be cooling down to the lower 70s. There should be plenty of humidity around, so it will not be completely comfortable. Still a nice evening to get out and enjoy!

Overnight, the clouds will be on the decrease. We should wake up in the morning to mostly clear skies and plentiful sunshine. Temperatures will be cooling down to the mid 50s to the lower 60s. So, it should actually feel a bit nice around sunrise!

Thursday will go back to beautiful and dry weather. The sunshine will be back with no chance of rain. If we see any cloud cover, it should be near the I-30 corridor. The temperatures will also be in the 70s still, and the humidity will be nice and low. So, this will be a perfect day to spend some time outside!

Friday and this weekend will remain very sunny with limited clouds. I do not expect any rain for any day. So if you plan on grilling out this Memorial Day Weekend, you should be good to go! Temperatures though will be warmer. Friday will have highs in the mid 80s then up to the 90s Saturday and Sunday. The humidity will still be super low for Friday and Saturday but will increase on Sunday. That will just be more of a reason to spend time at the pool!

On Memorial Day itself, there will be more of the same. Limited clouds and full sunshine with no rain. Temperatures will heat up to the lower to mid 90s with plenty of humidity so it will not be very comfortable. Still a good day to be outside and welcome Summer!

Tuesday and Wednesday? More sunshine! There will still be little to no cloud cover and lots of sunny skies. This will help keep temperatures on the warmer side and likely above average as we start the month of June. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Humidity will not be terrible but will be noticeable.

Have a great rest of the week!

