Shreveport woman found guilty of attacking couple with lawn mower blade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney, a woman has been found guilty of attacking a couple with a lawn mower blade during a brawl in the Werner Park neighborhood.

Juana Una Wilson, 33, was found guilty of aggravated second-degree battery on Tuesday, May 24. Her actions were recorded, which led the jury to their unanimous guilty verdict on one count. Wilson was not found guilty of a second charge.

Wilson will return to court for sentencing on June 22. She faces up to 15 years in prison, with at least one year to be served without benefit of probation, parole or reduction of sentence.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.