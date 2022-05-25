Getting Answers
Shreveport council members hear about redistricting

“District E is the single district of all seven that is mobile in population ...”
For the first time, a prayer vigil against violence was held in the government chambers prior...
For the first time, a prayer vigil against violence was held in the government chambers prior to the Shreveport City Council meeting May 24, 2022.(Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)
By Tayler Davis and Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport council members tackled several issues Tuesday, including redistricting, which impacts who represents you on the panel and the legislative body’s balance of power.

It’s important to note that a vote did not take place on the map.

City Council members asked questions to clear up a lot of questions the public might have.

Gary Joiner, who drew the redistricting map, explained why District E is changing.

“District E is the single district of all seven that is mobile in population — where if you add or take away any significant part of the population of E, you will literally change the make-up of the council.”

The meeting agenda called for introduction of Ordinance 74, which is redistricting plan 8B. It cannot be adopted before June 14.

Below is the ordinance and accompanying map:

