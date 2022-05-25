Rain moves out this morning; dry and warm for Memorial Day weekend

(KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning everyone! Tracking showers and storms this morning as this last line pushes through. The entire day will not be a rainy one, but the morning may stay a bit wet and keep the roads slippery for the morning commute. The afternoon will be mostly dry and cloudy with sunshine officially making a comeback on Thursday and staying through the weekend.

This morning as you’re headed the door, some will need the umbrella for the beginning of the day, but not everyone will be seeing downpours. Mostly light to moderate rainfall is expected early this morning with drier conditions as early as 9am. Morning temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s with highs this afternoon warming up to the low and mid 70s under mostly cloudy and dry skies. Take your times on the roads this morning.

There is another marginal risk for severe weather for areas around I-20 and to the south and east. If we see anything here, it will be likely strong winds. There will be some lingering showers scattered across the ArkLaTex around midday and early afternoon. After that, I expect all the rain to come to an end. Temperatures will remain in the 70s for the high.

Thursday will go back to beautiful and dry weather. The sunshine will be back with no chance of rain. The temperatures will also be in the 70s still, and the humidity will be nice and low. So, this will be a perfect day to get out to enjoy!

Friday and this weekend will remain very sunny with limited clouds. I do not expect any rain for any day. So if you plan on grilling out this Memorial Day Weekend, you should be good to go. Temperatures though will be warmer. Friday will have highs in the mid 80s then up to the 90s Saturday and Sunday. Plus the humidity will be increasing as well.

On Memorial Day itself, there will be more of the same. Limited clouds and full sunshine with no rain. Temperatures will heat up to the lower to mid 90s with plenty of humidity so it will not be very comfortable. Still a good day to spend by the pool!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.