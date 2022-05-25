Crews begin work on Caddo Confederate Monument removal
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The wooden walls that surround the Caddo Confederate Monument began to come down on the morning of Wednesday, May 25.
The monument was placed there in 1906. The monument will be moved to 23467 Hwy. 173 in DeSoto Parish.
