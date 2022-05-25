AutoZone holding job fairs in Shreveport-Bossier, Texarkana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For those who enjoy working around cars and helping people problem-solve, AutoZone’s job fair is a place for you.

The drive-up hiring events are taking place on Wednesday, May 25 and Thursday, May 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Interviews can be pre-scheduled in advance or you can just walk-in the day of and speak with a representative.

AutoZone will be making same-day job offers to fill positions in Shreveport-Bossier City and Texarkana. Open positions include spots in management, retail and commercial sales, and driving. Part-time and full-time schedules are available.

The events will be held at 321 E. Kings Highway and 6940 Pines Road in Shreveport, as well as at 2502 Stateline in Texarkana, Ark.

