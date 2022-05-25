Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

ArkLaTex school leaders discuss safety procedures for an active shooter event

School leaders discuss safety following Texas school shooting
(WLUC)
By Tayler Davis
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - Following a shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead, ArkLaTex school leaders shared how they prepare for unexpected events.

Back in 2013, Texas lawmakers passed two separate plans to allow educators and school district employees to carry hand guns on campus. The Guardian Plan gives handpicked faculty members the ability to be armed to defend themselves and students in the event of an active shooter. However, the Marshal Plan only gives them law enforcement capabilities.

On Wednesday, May 25, school leaders in both states explained how they prepare to keep the classroom safe from active shooters.

“We do have staff that is armed and our community supports that fully to take care of our kids. We also are a ALICE trained district, so under that protocol we are not just going to sit and wait, we’re going to counter if needed, evacuate kids, and lock down will be our last choice”. “Homeland security look at our plan every year. They tell us if there is something we need to change, and as far as our staff, we offer situational awareness training,” said Dr. Kelly Burns, superintendent of Red Water ISD.

Louisiana doesn’t have laws like the ones in Texas. Director of Security for Caddo Schools Roy Murray said they have to look at this as a learning experience on what they can do to always be prepared.

“We’re going to wait and see what happens and what the particulars with this particular event, see what we can change, if anything, and what we need to change,” he said

Murray said their safety plans are reviewed every year by Homeland Security.

“They tell us if there is something we need to change. And as far as our staff, we offer situational awareness training,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead at the Swan Lake Apartments in Bossier City, La. after the fire...
Firefighters find 2 bodies; police later arrest man, release the victims’ names and ages
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
At least 1 person injured in shooting on Fulton Street
1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting on Fulton Street in Shreveport; victim identified
April Dawn Wright, DOB: 5/25/1971
Woman pleads guilty to robbing 4 different Caddo Parish businesses

Latest News

Source: Timpson Fire Chief Acosta
Timpson fire chief gets family, pets out before fire destroys his home
Deputy Kenneth Doby was identified as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office lawman wounded...
St. Tammany deputy shot on burglary call, 13-year-old suspect in custody, sheriff says
People pray for Minden mayor after he announces cancer fight
People pray for Minden mayor after he announces cancer fight
There's no timeline on when Confederate monument will be moved, official says
There's no timeline on when Confederate monument will be moved, official says