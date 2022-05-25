ArkLaTex school leaders discuss safety procedures for an active shooter event

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - Following a shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead, ArkLaTex school leaders shared how they prepare for unexpected events.

Back in 2013, Texas lawmakers passed two separate plans to allow educators and school district employees to carry hand guns on campus. The Guardian Plan gives handpicked faculty members the ability to be armed to defend themselves and students in the event of an active shooter. However, the Marshal Plan only gives them law enforcement capabilities.

On Wednesday, May 25, school leaders in both states explained how they prepare to keep the classroom safe from active shooters.

“We do have staff that is armed and our community supports that fully to take care of our kids. We also are a ALICE trained district, so under that protocol we are not just going to sit and wait, we’re going to counter if needed, evacuate kids, and lock down will be our last choice”. “Homeland security look at our plan every year. They tell us if there is something we need to change, and as far as our staff, we offer situational awareness training,” said Dr. Kelly Burns, superintendent of Red Water ISD.

Louisiana doesn’t have laws like the ones in Texas. Director of Security for Caddo Schools Roy Murray said they have to look at this as a learning experience on what they can do to always be prepared.

“We’re going to wait and see what happens and what the particulars with this particular event, see what we can change, if anything, and what we need to change,” he said

Murray said their safety plans are reviewed every year by Homeland Security.

