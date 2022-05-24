Getting Answers
Woman pleads guilty to robbing 4 different Caddo Parish businesses

Thief was disguised during robberies
April Dawn Wright, DOB: 5/25/1971
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman has pleaded guilty to robbing four different businesses, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced Monday, May 23.

April Dawn Wright, 50, pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree robbery Monday just as her trial was about to begin. She admitted that between Aug. 20 to 24, 2021, she robbed four businesses:

  • Circle K on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway - Aug. 20
  • Family Dollar on Kings Highway - Aug. 22
  • Subway on Greenwood Road - Aug. 23
  • High Fashion on Greenwood Road - Aug. 24

Wright was disguised during the robberies, and in each instance, approached the victims with her hands in her pockets as if she had a weapon, the DA’s office says. In two of the robberies, officials say she went behind the counter and demanded money from the cashier. Surveillance video shows the robberies; a former employer was able to identify her. Wright was also positively identified through fingerprint comparison.

Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel sentenced Wright to 21 years in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence for each count. The sentences will run concurrently.

