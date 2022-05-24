Shreveport police chief to take oath during Tuesday morning ceremony

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport’s newly confirmed police chief, Wayne Smith, will officially take the oath of office during a ceremony at SPD headquarters on Tuesday, May 24.

KSLA will livestream the swearing in ceremony when it begins at 11 a.m.

Smith was confirmed as police chief by the city council in early March. Prior to his confirmation, he was serving as substitute chief. A graduate of Coushatta High School, as well as Wiley and Centenary colleges, Smith brings over four decades of experience to SPD.

One of his main priorities: bolstering the police department with more officers. It’s well known that SPD is facing a deficit of officers.

“It is my goal to increase our police force to get back closer to our authorized strength. It is my goal in the future to reinstitute our Police Explore Program, where we target our youth and try to be better mentors for our youth, to ensure that they have the best opportunity for the best quality of life,” said Smith during his confirmation.

During that confirmation hearing, Councilwoman LeVette Fuller commended Smith on his response to crime in Shreveport.

“Since your appointment, the numbers are showing some positives for us. As far as a decrease in crime, and like you said, a 100 percent arrest rate for the 14 homicides that have already happened this year. And that’s unheard of. That’s a testament to leadership,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.