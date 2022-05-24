Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Shreveport police chief to take oath during Tuesday morning ceremony

New chief brings decades of experience to department
Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith will officially be sworn in in during a Tuesday morning...
Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith will officially be sworn in in during a Tuesday morning ceremony.(None)
By Christian Piekos
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport’s newly confirmed police chief, Wayne Smith, will officially take the oath of office during a ceremony at SPD headquarters on Tuesday, May 24.

KSLA will livestream the swearing in ceremony when it begins at 11 a.m.

Smith was confirmed as police chief by the city council in early March. Prior to his confirmation, he was serving as substitute chief. A graduate of Coushatta High School, as well as Wiley and Centenary colleges, Smith brings over four decades of experience to SPD.

One of his main priorities: bolstering the police department with more officers. It’s well known that SPD is facing a deficit of officers.

“It is my goal to increase our police force to get back closer to our authorized strength. It is my goal in the future to reinstitute our Police Explore Program, where we target our youth and try to be better mentors for our youth, to ensure that they have the best opportunity for the best quality of life,” said Smith during his confirmation.

During that confirmation hearing, Councilwoman LeVette Fuller commended Smith on his response to crime in Shreveport.

“Since your appointment, the numbers are showing some positives for us. As far as a decrease in crime, and like you said, a 100 percent arrest rate for the 14 homicides that have already happened this year. And that’s unheard of. That’s a testament to leadership,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 1 person injured in shooting on Fulton Street
1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting on Fulton Street in Shreveport; victim identified
MISSING: Melissa Kay Tridico, 34, of Benton
Missing Benton woman, last seen 2 weeks ago, ‘has been found and is safe,’ authorities say
K-9 units were called in to assist in the search May 22, 2022, for a missing Daingerfield,...
East Texas man no longer missing
Severe weather in SWLA - Oct. 27
High-speed chase spans four parishes
20-year-old woman dies in Panola County crash

Latest News

April Dawn Wright, DOB: 5/25/1971
Woman pleads guilty to robbing 4 different Caddo Parish businesses
Chief Wayne Smith to be sworn in May 24
Chief Wayne Smith to be sworn in May 24
May 24 is Election Day in Arkansas and Texas
Man sentenced to 20 years for armed robbery of gas station
Man sentenced to 20 years for armed robbery of gas station