Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Shreve Memorial Library hosting ‘adulting’ classes for teens

Shreve Memorial Library is hosting "adulting" classes through the end of May.
Shreve Memorial Library is hosting "adulting" classes through the end of May.(Shreve Memorial Library)
By KSLA Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreve Memorial Library is offering “adulting” classes for teens through the end of May.

On Tuesday, May 24, teens can visit the Broadmoor branch on Captain Shreve Drive to learn about financial literacy and money management. Tuesday’s class starts at 4 p.m.

Participants will learn about credit scores, filing taxes, and things to know as first-time renters. The class is an hour long.

Click here for more details about the program.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 1 person injured in shooting on Fulton Street
1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting on Fulton Street in Shreveport; victim identified
MISSING: Melissa Kay Tridico, 34, of Benton
Missing Benton woman, last seen 2 weeks ago, ‘has been found and is safe,’ authorities say
K-9 units were called in to assist in the search May 22, 2022, for a missing Daingerfield,...
East Texas man no longer missing
Severe weather in SWLA - Oct. 27
High-speed chase spans four parishes
20-year-old woman dies in Panola County crash

Latest News

New SPD chief takes official oath of office
New SPD chief takes official oath of office
These six Huntington High School students, known as the Huntington 6, have all earned an...
Huntington 6 earn associate degrees before graduating high school
LIVE INTERVIEW: The Huntington 6
LIVE INTERVIEW: The Huntington 6
KSLA has been honored with two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.
KSLA honored with 2 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards