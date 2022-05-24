Shreve Memorial Library hosting ‘adulting’ classes for teens

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreve Memorial Library is offering “adulting” classes for teens through the end of May.

On Tuesday, May 24, teens can visit the Broadmoor branch on Captain Shreve Drive to learn about financial literacy and money management. Tuesday’s class starts at 4 p.m.

Participants will learn about credit scores, filing taxes, and things to know as first-time renters. The class is an hour long.

Click here for more details about the program.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.