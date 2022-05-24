Showers end Wednesday with sunny weather returning

(KSLA) - Showers and storms are likely through Wednesday afternoon, then drier weather will be back to close out the work week. By this weekend it will be nice and sunny with no rain at all!

Through the evening, there will be plenty of scattered showers and storms. It will not be raining everywhere, but you’ll want your umbrella to be on the safe side. It will also be warm and humid with the rain in the vicinity. I also would not expect any sunshine.

Overnight is when a second wave of storms will be pushing through the ArkLaTex. There is a chance for severe weather. From the east and just outside the ArkLaTex, there is a marginal risk as a level 1. For majority of the viewing area there is a slight risk as a level 2. Then for east Texas it goes up to an enhanced risk as a level 3. Strong winds and perhaps some large hail is most likely. There could also be some minor flooding in localized areas and a quick spin-up tornado is not ruled out.

The rain will be starting from the west, where the chances of severe weather is higher, then will be moving to the east. The heavy rain should arrive around 10:00 tonight. As the storms move east, they will be weakening slowly but surely. I expect widespread showers and storms late tonight and on into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be down to the lower to mid 60s.

The rain will linger into Wednesday morning after sunrise. There is another marginal risk for severe weather for areas around I-20 and to the south and east. If we see anything here, it will be likely strong winds. There will be some lingering showers scattered across the ArkLaTex around midday and early afternoon. After that, I expect all the rain to come to an end. Temperatures will remain in the 70s for the high.

Thursday will go back to beautiful and dry weather. The sunshine will be back with no chance of rain. The temperatures will also be in the 70s still, and the humidity will be nice and low. So, this will be a perfect day to get out to enjoy!

Friday and this weekend will remain very sunny with limited clouds. I do not expect any rain for any day. So if you plan on grilling out this Memorial Day Weekend, you should be good to go. Temperatures though will be warmer. Friday will have highs in the mid 80s then up to the 90s Saturday and Sunday. Plus the humidity will be increasing as well.

On Memorial Day itself, there will be more of the same. Limited clouds and full sunshine with no rain. Temperatures will heat up to the lower to mid 90s with plenty of humidity so it will not be very comfortable. Still a good day to spend by the pool!

Have a great rest of the week!

