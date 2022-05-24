Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

School district adjusts to water boil notice

Water fountains are off limits; bottled water is on hand for students, staffers
The area of Miller County, Ark., that includes the Genoa school district is under a water boil...
The area of Miller County, Ark., that includes the Genoa school district is under a water boil notice.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Fred Gamble
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — Adjustments were made Monday in Genoa Central School District after receiving a boil water order.

Water fountains were off limits. And plenty of bottled water was on hand for students and staffers.

That area of Miller County gets water from Texarkana Water Utilities. Officials said a lightning strike over the weekend damaged a water line.

Repairs have been made, but residents in the area should boil drinking water until further notice, officials say.

Elementary school principal Brock Dickinson said the district is adapting. “With what we currently have, probably another day I think. If it went further, then we will have to restock on water. I don’t think that will be an issue with our parents and the community.”

Officials said drinking water should be boiled briskly for one minute before using it for consumption.

The notice, in part, reads:

“A Precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for the Miller County Water Supply Corporation (Genoa System), Texarkana, Arkansas. This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil water order was due to a water main break caused by a lightning strike in the area of 6800 Genoa Road.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-9 units were called in to assist in the search May 22, 2022, for a missing Daingerfield,...
East Texas man no longer missing
Brenda Adler, 13, died at the scene of the wreck at 12:11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, according...
13-year-old dead after police pursuit results in crash; driver arrested
At least 1 person injured in shooting on Fulton Street
1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting on Fulton Street in Shreveport; investigation ongoing
SWEPCO crews work to restore power in Texarkana on the morning of Sunday, May 22.
SWEPCO crews working to restore power following overnight storms
Severe weather in SWLA - Oct. 27
High-speed chase spans four parishes

Latest News

Brenda Adler, 13
Family mourns teen’s death in crash that capped police pursuit
MISSING: Melissa Kay Tridico, 34, of Benton
Missing Benton woman, last seen 2 weeks ago, ‘has been found and is safe,’ authorities say
Palestine Coach Coyne remembered as 'a brilliant light in the community'
Palestine ISD teacher killed in crash called ‘a bright light in the community’
(AP File Photo)
College, manufacturers unite to create a pipeline of workers