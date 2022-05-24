School district adjusts to water boil notice

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — Adjustments were made Monday in Genoa Central School District after receiving a boil water order.

Water fountains were off limits. And plenty of bottled water was on hand for students and staffers.

That area of Miller County gets water from Texarkana Water Utilities. Officials said a lightning strike over the weekend damaged a water line.

Repairs have been made, but residents in the area should boil drinking water until further notice, officials say.

Elementary school principal Brock Dickinson said the district is adapting. “With what we currently have, probably another day I think. If it went further, then we will have to restock on water. I don’t think that will be an issue with our parents and the community.”

Officials said drinking water should be boiled briskly for one minute before using it for consumption.

The notice, in part, reads:

“A Precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for the Miller County Water Supply Corporation (Genoa System), Texarkana, Arkansas. This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil water order was due to a water main break caused by a lightning strike in the area of 6800 Genoa Road.”

