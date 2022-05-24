Getting Answers
Recent violence at graduation ceremonies has some concerned about safety procedures

(Source: Pexels)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After recent violence at Louisiana graduations, KSLA is taking a closer look at security and safety for graduation ceremonies.

Over the weekend, gunfire shattered what was a good evening for Hammond High graduates in east La. Then, a fight broke out at Summer Grove Elementary School in Shreveport on Monday, May 23.

Sgt. Andy Scoggins with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said having law enforcement visible at events is one way to prevent more accidents from happening. Shreveport police said the location of the ceremony is also a factor to consider.

“I know many of our graduations are held at our downtown convention center. We do have a large security presence in these venues, just due to the size of the venue,” said Cpl. Chris Bordelon with SPD.

In an emailed statement, the Caddo Parish Schools spokesperson said in part:

“We understand there may be heightened awareness following events in other communities. However, our experienced officers are trained in event response and situational awareness. We encourage attendees to follow the orders of the officers on-site.”

The spokesperson also said the incident at Summer Grove has nothing to do with the school itself.

New SPD chief takes official oath of office
2 bodies found at Bossier apartment complex after fire
