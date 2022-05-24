Rain and storms move in later Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a cloudy but dry Monday we are tracking showers and storms that will be pushing into the ArkLaTex later today and continuing through Wednesday evening with the potential for heavy rain. Flood Watches are in effect for all of the viewing through the morning hours on Thursday as up to four inches of rain are possible. In addition to the heavy rain we are also tracking the potential for a few strong and severe storms with damaging winds and large hail being the primary concerns, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Once the wet weather clears out late Wednesday we are tracking dry and warming conditions for the region as we head into Memorial Day weekend. If you have any travel plans for the weekend you should be in good shape.

We are tracking strong storms and heavy rain on the way for the ArkLaTex later Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning while we are tracking rain & thunderstorms on the way later today your morning commute should be dry. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 60s this morning and should be able to move up to around 80 before showers and storms start moving in this afternoon. The scattered storms will start during the middle afternoon hours and will continue through the evening. There is some potential overnight that we could see a squall line push through the ArkLaTex raising the concern for strong and damaging winds along with a possible spin-up tornado.

As we move into Wednesday we are tracking more potential storm activity for the morning commute as the front pushes through the ArkLaTex so prepare to give yourself some extra time for the morning drive tomorrow. While a few more showers and storms are possible during the afternoon we should start to dry out later in the day and as we go into the evening hours. But by the time it is all said and done we could have picked up upwards of four inches of rain in parts of the ArkLaTex. But once we get to Thursday the skies should start to clear and our weather will greatly improve for the rest of the week.

Looking ahead to your Memorial Day Weekend we are tracking all around nice weather for the ArkLaTex especially if your holiday weekend plans include hanging out by the pool. Temperatures on Friday will likely return to the mid and upper 80s with 90s looking increasingly likely as we go through the weekend. Sunshine should dominate for the most part over the weekend with just a few passing clouds on Sunday. So any Memorial Day Weekend plans as of right now look to be in good shape.

But in the meantime, make sure you have a way to get alerts today if we do see some strong storms and heavy rain. Have a great Tuesday!

