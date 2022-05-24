Getting Answers
May 24 is Election Day in Arkansas and Texas

By KSLA Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(KSLA) - Tuesday, May 24 is Election Day in Arkansas and Texas.

Several state and county positions are on the ballot in both states. In Texas, it’s the Primary Runoff Election, while in Arkansas, voters will decide on the Primary.

[CLICK HERE FOR TEXAS VOTER INFO]

[CLICK HERE FOR ARKANSAS VOTER INFO]

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. in Texas. For Arkansas voters, they are open from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Watch KSLA News 12 tonight at 10 for full election results.

