Man gets 20 years for robbing a Raceway

Holdup occurred a year ago on North Market Street
Jawon Devante Houston was 22 years old when he was arrested on one count each of armed robbery...
By Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man must serve 20 years in prison at hard labor for robbing a Raceway on North Market Street in Shreveport at gunpoint a year ago.

That’s the sentence a judge meted after 23-year-old Jawon Devante Houston pleaded guilty Monday, May 23 to a charge of armed robbery.

His sentence is to be served without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

During the robbery May 21, 2021, Houston entered the business and walked around before approaching the counter.

Store video shows him then removing a gun from his front pocket and pointing it at the clerk, who raises his hands then gets on the ground face down. Houston then opened the cash register, removed cash and took cigarettes as he fled.

