Huntington 6 earn associate degrees before graduating high school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - They are known as the Huntington 6, and even though they haven’t quite received their high school diplomas, they’ve already walked across the stage and earned their associate of arts degrees from SUSLA.

Four members of the Huntington 6, Danielle Robinson, Allison Allen, Azavia Wise, and Jamarcia Taylor, and their advisor, Shondreka Fitch, joined KSLA Tuesday morning to talk about the students’ accomplishments.

Watch the live interview with the students below:

