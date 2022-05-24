Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Huntington 6 earn associate degrees before graduating high school

LIVE INTERVIEW: The Huntington 6
LIVE INTERVIEW: The Huntington 6
By Domonique Benn
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - They are known as the Huntington 6, and even though they haven’t quite received their high school diplomas, they’ve already walked across the stage and earned their associate of arts degrees from SUSLA.

Four members of the Huntington 6, Danielle Robinson, Allison Allen, Azavia Wise, and Jamarcia Taylor, and their advisor, Shondreka Fitch, joined KSLA Tuesday morning to talk about the students’ accomplishments.

Watch the live interview with the students below:

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 1 person injured in shooting on Fulton Street
1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting on Fulton Street in Shreveport; victim identified
MISSING: Melissa Kay Tridico, 34, of Benton
Missing Benton woman, last seen 2 weeks ago, ‘has been found and is safe,’ authorities say
K-9 units were called in to assist in the search May 22, 2022, for a missing Daingerfield,...
East Texas man no longer missing
Severe weather in SWLA - Oct. 27
High-speed chase spans four parishes
20-year-old woman dies in Panola County crash

Latest News

We are tracking the potential for strong and severe later this afternoon and this evening as...
Strong storms possible tonight
LIVE INTERVIEW: The Huntington 6
LIVE INTERVIEW: The Huntington 6
Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith will officially be sworn in in during a Tuesday morning...
Shreveport police chief to take oath during Tuesday morning ceremony
April Dawn Wright, DOB: 5/25/1971
Woman pleads guilty to robbing 4 different Caddo Parish businesses