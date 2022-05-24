Family mourns teen’s death in crash that capped police pursuit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Amanda Sharpley and her family are mourning the sudden death of 13-year-old Brenda Adler.

“I mean this is a life that’s gone too soon.”

The teenager lost her life after Willie Player led officers on a high-speed chase then crashed the vehicle with Brenda and her sister inside. The SUV hit a brick wall, overturned and struck a utility pole on Montrose Drive in Shreveport.

“I guess he didn’t put it into perspective ‘Hey, I’m not the only one in this vehicle.’ And the girls knew God was with them. And as Bre told us earlier, she was holding onto her sister that was her life, and that was heartbreaking .”

Adler was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was ejected from the vehicle.

Her great aunt Liz Boyter said this is a tragedy that’s become too familiar for the family. “It hadn’t been a year since my husband passed away due to a car accident. So when they called and told me what had happened, I was number.”

“We got the message and I still don’t believe she shouldn’t go.”

Adler’s aunt Elaine Sharpley said she was a social bug who had a bright future.

“We never will forget her always with us no matter what when we think she isn’t looking over she is looking over us laughing and saying look at the bunch of old fools up there I’m up here dancing with my grandma and them now.”

“She needs to be put away with some dignity,” said Boyter.

Tonight, the family said the younger sister is home from the hospital.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.