Elementary school makes history when it makes the grade with honor society

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A Texarkana, Ark., school has made history in the state of Arkansas. And school leaders say it’s all for the right reasons.

“Our students this year have met every accomplishment this year we have asked them to,” said Samantha Coleman, principal of North Heights Community School.

North Heights is the school district’s first accelerated elementary school, “... meaning our students are working at a slightly quicker pace than a traditional elementary school,” she explained.

Now 20 of its students — fourth- and fifth-graders — are the first students in Arkansas to become part of the first National Elementary Honor Society.

“We had to go through a lengthy application through the National Elementary Honor Society,” Coleman said.

Part of the requirements for the National Honor Society includes students maintaining an 85 average and showing a degree of leadership and community service skills.

“We are the first chapter anywhere in the four-states area. It is a big honor,” Shelly Grice, the chapter’s adviser, said in an email to KSLA News 12.

Kalyee Harmon and Kayden Brunson are members of the first chapter.

“It’s a big deal for me, and I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished these past six years,” said one.

“Doing stuff for our school and that stuff it really helps Texarkana.”

School leaders say this recognition has already begun paying dividends as younger students in the district are showing interest in the National Honor Society.

“It is a tremendous honor to be able to claim the title as first,” Coleman said. “We are striving here at North Heights to be a school of excellence. And I think this establishes that for us.”

