Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Elementary school makes history when it makes the grade with honor society

20 of its students — fourth- and fifth-graders — are the first in Arkansas to become part of the first chapter
Kalyee Harmon and Kayden Brunson are members of the first National Elementary Honor Society at...
Kalyee Harmon and Kayden Brunson are members of the first National Elementary Honor Society at North Heights Community School in Texarkana, Ark.
By Fred Gamble
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A Texarkana, Ark., school has made history in the state of Arkansas. And school leaders say it’s all for the right reasons.

“Our students this year have met every accomplishment this year we have asked them to,” said Samantha Coleman, principal of North Heights Community School.

North Heights is the school district’s first accelerated elementary school, “... meaning our students are working at a slightly quicker pace than a traditional elementary school,” she explained.

Now 20 of its students — fourth- and fifth-graders — are the first students in Arkansas to become part of the first National Elementary Honor Society.

“We had to go through a lengthy application through the National Elementary Honor Society,” Coleman said.

Part of the requirements for the National Honor Society includes students maintaining an 85 average and showing a degree of leadership and community service skills.

“We are the first chapter anywhere in the four-states area.  It is a big honor,” Shelly Grice, the chapter’s adviser, said in an email to KSLA News 12.

Kalyee Harmon and Kayden Brunson are members of the first chapter.

“It’s a big deal for me, and I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished these past six years,” said one.

“Doing stuff for our school and that stuff it really helps Texarkana.”

School leaders say this recognition has already begun paying dividends as younger students in the district are showing interest in the National Honor Society.

“It is a tremendous honor to be able to claim the title as first,” Coleman said. “We are striving here at North Heights to be a school of excellence. And I think this establishes that for us.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-9 units were called in to assist in the search May 22, 2022, for a missing Daingerfield,...
East Texas man no longer missing
Brenda Adler, 13, died at the scene of the wreck at 12:11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, according...
13-year-old dead after police pursuit results in crash; driver arrested
At least 1 person injured in shooting on Fulton Street
1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting on Fulton Street in Shreveport; investigation ongoing
MISSING: Melissa Kay Tridico, 34, of Benton
Missing Benton woman, last seen 2 weeks ago, ‘has been found and is safe,’ authorities say
SWEPCO crews work to restore power in Texarkana on the morning of Sunday, May 22.
SWEPCO crews working to restore power following overnight storms

Latest News

SPCA of East Texas struggling to house large number of rescued animals
SPCA of East Texas struggling to house large number of rescued animals
ArkLaTex golfer takes a swing at getting into the U.S. Open
Noah McWilliams earns spot in U.S. Open qualifying
The area of Miller County, Ark., that includes the Genoa school district is under a water boil...
School district adjusts to water boil notice
Brenda Adler, 13
Family mourns teen’s death in crash that capped police pursuit