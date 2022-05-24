Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

2 bodies found after Bossier City Fire Dept. responds to fire

Two people were found dead at the Swan Lake Apartments in Bossier City, La. after the fire...
Two people were found dead at the Swan Lake Apartments in Bossier City, La. after the fire department responded to a call there.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is investigating after two bodies were found at an apartment complex in the city.

Early Tuesday morning (May 24), the fire department was called out to the 1600 block of Joey Lane at the Swan Lake Apartments. Police officials say two bodies were found. At this point, it’s unclear how they died.

Two people were found dead at the Swan Lake Apartments in Bossier City, La. after the fire...
Two people were found dead at the Swan Lake Apartments in Bossier City, La. after the fire department responded to a call there.(KSLA)

An investigation is underway. More detail will be added to this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 1 person injured in shooting on Fulton Street
1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting on Fulton Street in Shreveport; victim identified
MISSING: Melissa Kay Tridico, 34, of Benton
Missing Benton woman, last seen 2 weeks ago, ‘has been found and is safe,’ authorities say
K-9 units were called in to assist in the search May 22, 2022, for a missing Daingerfield,...
East Texas man no longer missing
Severe weather in SWLA - Oct. 27
High-speed chase spans four parishes
20-year-old woman dies in Panola County crash

Latest News

The Capt. Pete was loaded down with ferry passengers headed out for a day of fun at Ship...
Passengers on Ship Island ferry witnessed burning boat, rescue near Gulfport
We are tracking the potential for strong and severe later this afternoon and this evening as...
Strong storms possible tonight
These six Huntington High School students, known as the Huntington 6, have all earned an...
Huntington 6 earn associate degrees before graduating high school
LIVE INTERVIEW: The Huntington 6
LIVE INTERVIEW: The Huntington 6