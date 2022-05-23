Getting Answers
Woman with autism last seen Sunday night

Aaliyah Thomas, 22
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police in Shreveport say they need the public’s help finding a missing woman with autism.

On May 22, Aaliyah Thomas, 22, was last seen around 11 p.m. in the 100 block of E Dudley Drive in Shreveport. Police say Thomas is 5′10″ tall and weighs about 110 lbs. She has long braids that reach her waist and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300.

