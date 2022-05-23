Getting Answers
Trial delayed for two men accused of killing Green Oaks High student in 2020

Minnion Jackson, a student at Green Oaks High in Shreveport, La., was shot and killed back in...
Minnion Jackson, a student at Green Oaks High in Shreveport, La., was shot and killed back in 2020.
By KSLA Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The court date for two men accused of killing a Green Oaks High School student has been put on hold.

Both Kendrick and Kolby Moore were expected in court Monday, May 23 after being charged with second-degree murder, among other crimes. The two men are accused of killing Minnion Jackson back in 2020.

According to the Caddo Parish Clerk’s Office, arguments and hearings will now be heard on July 8.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE>>> Stop the Violence March held in honor of Minnion Jackson

Jackson was shot on I-220 while inside of a car. A third suspect has also been charged in connection to the shooting.

