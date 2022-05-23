Getting Answers
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say

By Jordon Gray, Brendan Hall and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting Mississippi police are describing as a “prank gone wrong.”

According to police, three teenagers pulled up to a friend’s house wearing ski masks and holding splat (water) guns that looked real.

Police say the teens’ friend pointed a real gun at them, shooting a 15-year-old in the chest.

The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified, according to WLBT.

According to police, two toy assault rifles and one real handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said kids make mistakes but believes these teens should have known better.

“Playing with a gun is not a practical joke. It’s similar to you pulling a BB gun on a police officer and thinking that police officer knows it’s a BB gun or a toy,” he told WLBT.

