Teen shot in the foot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 17-year-old was shot in the foot.

Police responded to the shooting on Jewella Avenue between Doris Avenue and Flora Avenue in Shreveport at 1:11 p.m. Sunday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

It was not immediately clear how the shooting occurred.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955. Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.