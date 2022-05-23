Rainy days ahead but dry for memorial day weekend

(KSLA) - Happy Monday everyone! We’re back on the regular work week grind and it began with overcast skies. Thankfully temperatures will stay below average today and through the week with dry weather to start, but rain moves back in Tuesday and Wednesday as a warm and cold front move through. By the weekend we’ll dry out and warm up.

Today: mostly cloudy to overcast skies will continue through the evening, but conditions will still remain mostly dry for the remainder your Monday. Temperatures will continue to hang around the 70s and 60s through tonight will calm conditions through the overnight hours.

Tuesday, showers and storms will begin to push into the ArkLaTex out ahead of our next cold front. The clouds and wet weather should hold our temperatures down with highs that will be around the 80 degree mark. So far rainfall looks to move in during the late morning hours and through the afternoon. Isolated heavy downpours may make travel to lunch or home a bit difficult so remember to check radar in the KSLA weather app before heading out.

There is a SLIGHT 2/5 risk for severe storms for east Texas and parts of McCurtain county. Main threat will be for isolated strong damaging winds and hail with a low tornado threat.

Wednesday we are tracking even more rain and a few thunder storms will cooler temperatures. Morning lows on Wednesday are mid 60s with afternoon highs only in the mid 70s! Showers will move through very early on Wednesday with drier afternoon weather. Once we dry out Thursday, temperatures should rebound back into the 80s along with lower humidity behind the front.

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend we are tracking warmer, but also sunnier weather for the region. Friday we should see beautiful weather with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but relatively low humidity for this time of year. As we head into the weekend our temperatures and humidity will start to move up, but we are not tracking any rain chances, so if you’ve got big Memorial Day Weekend plans you should be in good shape.

In the meantime, enjoy the cooler weather we have ahead the next few days! Have a great week!

