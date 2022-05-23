Getting Answers
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Caddo Parish early Sunday morning

A small tornado briefly touched down near Hosston, La. on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
A small tornado briefly touched down near Hosston, La. on Sunday, May 22, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An EF-1 tornado briefly touched down in Caddo Parish just after 12 a.m. on Sunday, May 22.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says the tornado touched down in the northern part of the parish near Hosston. It had a peak wind speed of 110 mph and traveled about a mile and a half.

At its maximum width, the tornado was about 200 yards wide.

