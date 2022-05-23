More rain and storms ahead this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! After finally bringing our above average temperature streak to an end Sunday we are tracking more average to below average temperatures along with more rain as we kick off a new week. Temperatures Monday will rebound slightly with highs this afternoon in the mid-80s with mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday and Wednesday we are tracking a developing cold front and low pressure system that will start to move into the ArkLaTex bringing scattered rain and thunderstorms both days with some of the rain possibly being heavy. After the front moves through Wednesday we should see a drop in humidity along with sunshine and slowly warming temperatures the rest of the week and weekend as well.

We are tracking heavy rain and thunderstorms on the way for the ArkLaTex Tuesday and Wednesday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you can leave the rain gear at home as we are tracking dry weather ahead for the region today. Temperatures that are starting off in the 60s this morning will rebound somewhat today with highs that should be in the mid-80s this afternoon. While we should stay dry we are expecting mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, so you can probably leave the shades at home.

As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking some unsettled weather ahead for the region as our next weather maker will be taking shape. Starting Tuesday showers and storms will begin to push into the ArkLaTex out ahead of our next cold front. The clouds and wet weather should hold our temperatures down with highs that will be around the 80 degree mark. Wednesday we are tracking even cooler weather with highs in the mid and upper 70s as more rain and storms move through. Once we dry out Thursday, temperatures should rebound back into the 80s along with lower humidity behind the front.

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend we are tracking warmer, but also sunnier weather for the region. Friday we should see beautiful weather with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but relatively low humidity for this time of year. As we head into the weekend our temperatures and humidity will start to move up, but we are not tracking any rain chances, so if you’ve got big Memorial Day Weekend plans you should be in good shape.

In the meantime, enjoy the cooler weather we have ahead the next few days! Have a great week!

