MLK Health Center offering free mammograms as part of Ladies Night Out

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a jarring statistic: breast cancer affects one in eight women in the United States, according to the Louisiana Cancer Prevention and Control Programs.

And in Louisiana, breast cancer is also “the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women.”

This is the reason why, for the past six years, the MLK Health Center has provided a critical, preventive service for women in northwest Louisiana free-of-charge.

On Thursday, May 26, the organization is hosting the seventh annual Ladies Night Out; it’s an opportunity for both insured and uninsured women over 40 to get a free mammogram.

Here’s what you need to know:

Location: MLK Health Center, 865 Olive Street, Shreveport

Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Eligibility: Screenings for women 40 and older (includes both insured and uninsured women) Women under 40 with breast issues are invited

Registration: Must be completed by Tuesday, May 24 Call 318-227-2912, ext. 7 to register



