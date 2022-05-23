Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

MLK Health Center offering free mammograms as part of Ladies Night Out

MLK Health Center's Ladies Night Out returns Thursday, May 26.
MLK Health Center's Ladies Night Out returns Thursday, May 26.(-)
By Christian Piekos
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a jarring statistic: breast cancer affects one in eight women in the United States, according to the Louisiana Cancer Prevention and Control Programs.

And in Louisiana, breast cancer is also “the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women.”

This is the reason why, for the past six years, the MLK Health Center has provided a critical, preventive service for women in northwest Louisiana free-of-charge.

On Thursday, May 26, the organization is hosting the seventh annual Ladies Night Out; it’s an opportunity for both insured and uninsured women over 40 to get a free mammogram.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Location: MLK Health Center, 865 Olive Street, Shreveport
  • Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Eligibility: Screenings for women 40 and older (includes both insured and uninsured women)
    • Women under 40 with breast issues are invited
  • Registration: Must be completed by Tuesday, May 24
    • Call 318-227-2912, ext. 7 to register

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Adler, 13, died at the scene of the wreck at 12:11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, according...
13-year-old dead after police pursuit results in crash; driver arrested
K-9 units were called in to assist in the search May 22, 2022, for a missing Daingerfield,...
East Texas man no longer missing
SWEPCO crews work to restore power in Texarkana on the morning of Sunday, May 22.
SWEPCO crews working to restore power following overnight storms
Residents gather to shed positive light on community.
Residents of Shreveport apartment complex gather to shed positive light on community
A grand jury will now decide if the parents of a 36-year-old Slaughter woman should be charged...
Grand jury to decide parents’ fate after coroner finds daughter’s body sitting on couch with feces around it

Latest News

Ladies Night Out event offering free mammograms at MLK Health Center
Ladies Night Out event offering free mammograms at MLK Health Center
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
City health director Dr. Jennifer Avegno on Tuesday (May 17) recommended a short-term return to...
New Orleans’ health director advises ‘short period’ of indoor masking amid COVID-19 surge