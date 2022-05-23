MISSING: Benton woman last seen 2 weeks ago

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman from Benton who hasn’t been seen in a couple of weeks.

Melissa Kay Tridico, 34, was last seen May 6 in Bossier City riding in a truck in the area surrounding DiamondJacks Boulevard.

Police say she’s 5′3″ and weighs about 115 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. The truck she was seen in is a blue Ford F-150 with license plate number C230898.

Anyone with information on Tridico’s whereabouts should call BPSO at 318-965-3418.

