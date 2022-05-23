LSUS addresses idea of moving campus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The campus of LSUS could be moving locations, but nothing is set in stone just yet.

KSLA reached out to school officials Monday, May 23 after hearing the campus may be moving across town. University officials say a statement about the idea was sent out to the campus community Thursday, May 19.

FULL STATEMENT:

Dear Pilots,

Last evening, there was a report on KTBS about a move that would place LSU Shreveport on the Kings Highway corridor next to the LSU Health Shreveport campus. This understandably raised concerns among the LSUS community about what that means in the short, medium, and long term for the Pilot family.

We expect that President Tate may address the matter with an official statement from his office, but in the meantime, I wanted to offer some points of clarification:

President Tate is offering an idea, not a plan, to create an enhanced biomedical education complex. It is borne of his commitment to strengthening LSUS and LSUHS’s impact in Northwest Louisiana. Both campuses would continue to operate as independent universities, with no reduction of academic programs.

An undertaking of this scale would take a significant amount of due diligence, resource planning, and stakeholder commitment for it to even begin to move forward. The planning phase alone would take years.

From this bold idea may follow alternative ideas, including ones for the significant enhancement of LSUS right here on our beautiful campus.

Most importantly, there will be no adverse changes now or in the near future at LSUS for our students, staff, or faculty. In contrast, we look forward to announcing some major new opportunities for LSUS resulting from significant legislative support and/or major advancement gifts.

As Chancellor, I am excited about the potential benefits of bold ideas for the future of our region, but I want to reiterate that currently these are only ideas. I welcome any thoughts or comments that you may have.

Pilot Strong,

Larry Clark

Chancellor

