At least 1 shot on Fulton Street in Shreveport; investigation ongoing

By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting in Shreveport Monday morning.

It happened on May 23 just before 12 p.m. on Fulton Street between Prentiss and Hudson streets.

At least nine units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded, along with at least eight EMS units. No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

KSLA crews on scene report seeing at least one person loaded into an ambulance.

