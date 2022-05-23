KSLA honored with 2 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Getting Answers
KSLA has been honored with two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.
By KSLA Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA was recently awarded two Edward R. Murrow Awards for our news coverage.

The story, “A Picture Worth 20 Years” was honored in the Sports Reporting category as part of the The Good Stuff. KSLA’s Doug Warner takes a look at the peewee Benton Tigers, who ran across the field with American flags on 9/11. Their coaches were proudly teaching the boys a real life lesson about pride and love of country, as well as our first responders and military community.

KSLA also won an award for our unique look at the infamous Barksdale Bubble, by First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman; with producing and videography by Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron. The Barksdale Bubble won in the Excellence in Video category.

The Murrows are named in honor of longtime journalist, Edward R. Murrow, who once worked with CBS and gained prominence during his live radio broadcasts from World War II.

Click here for a list of all Region 9 winners.

