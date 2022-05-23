Getting Answers
High-speed chase spans four parishes

Driver arrested after pursuit ends in Shreveport
By Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A driver led law officers on a high-speed chase spanning four parishes Sunday night.

Several motorists called Louisiana State Police Troop G to report a Dodge Challenger traveling west on Interstate 20 in Bienville Parish at a high rate of speed.

“Troopers staged on the interstate and located the vehicle traveling in excess of 100 mph,” Trooper Jonathan Odom told KSLA News 12. “When the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle in Bossier Parish, it fled, leading troopers on a pursuit into Shreveport.”

The pursuit followed Interstate 49 south the Louisiana Highway 3132 then west on Flournoy Lucas Road and eventually back to Interstate 49 before ending along Hearne Avenue near Willis-Knighton North.

“The vehicle was stopped using stop sticks, which brought the vehicle to a stop safely,” Odom explained. “The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot but was taken into custody shortly after.”

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, was expected to be booked into Caddo Correctional Center.

