College, manufacturers unite to create a pipeline of workers

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The manufacturing industry has not been exempt to the hiring struggles of many throughout the country in recent years.

Now, a program aimed at molding new, young manufacturing workers will begin at Bossier Parish Community College this fall.

TO APPLY

For those interested in applying for the NWLA FAME apprenticeship program, there will be an open house June 1 with two sessions available, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Both sessions will be held in Building L on the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St. in Bossier City.

“One of the greatest challenges for a us is finding local talent with a maintenance and repair background to meet the needs of our manufacturing site,” Douglas Bridges, facilities manager at Prolec GE, said in a news release.

“Without a fresh pool of technicians, manufacturers in this area may not be able to function in the long-run. Maintenance technicians are key players in the manufacturing process; they keep the equipment operating.”

BPCC’s program will be accepting 15 students through the Northwest Louisiana chapter of the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (NWLA FAME). Students will take classes on campus and work as an apprentice for one of the six manufacturing companies involved.

The NWLA FAME chapter members include Benteler Steel/Tube, Frymaster, Maxim Watermakers, Music Mountain Water, Prolec GE, Ternium USA, Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) and the North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP).

There is also a program in Natchitoches, La.

