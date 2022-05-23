Boss the monkey found injured on Highway 287

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - According to the mayor of Corrigan, a missing monkey has been found.

An injured monkey was spotted along Hwy 287 in Corrigan on Monday, according to Mayor Johnna Gibson. She says the monkey, believed to be Boss, who has been missing since May 10. The monkey escaped its owner’s car when they stopped for a bottle of water at a dollar store.

According to Gibson, a lady was driving along Hwy 287 Monday when she saw the monkey lying in the middle of the roadway. She stopped and called police to report what she saw.

When officers responded, Boss was bleeding a bit from his nose, his eyes were closed, and he was very thin, Gibson said. The officer wrapped him in a towel and put water into his mouth. The monkey then opened his eyes, she said.

Officers took him via patrol car with lights and sirens to the Arena Veterinary Clinic, Gibson said. The owner met them there.

The veterinarian said he is expected to recover.

