Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Baton Rouge teen missing after getting swept into rough waters at Alabama beach

Tyreke Walker
Tyreke Walker(WALA)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WAFB) - A birthday celebration for a Baton Rouge teen has taken a somber turn, as he was swept into rough waters in Orange Beach, Ala. on Saturday, May 21, and has not yet been found, according to WALA in Mobile, Ala.

RELATED: ‘I wish I would’ve held on longer,’ said the father of a teen missing in Orange Beach waters

The family of Tyreke Walker, 14, who recently graduated eighth grade with honors from McKinley Middle, told WALA that this was their first time in Orange Beach and they planned to stay just one day to celebrate his birthday, which was three days earlier.

Orange Beach Fire Rescue said the teen was “roped in” by dangerous rough waters. WALA reported his father, Clint Walker, was almost swept away with him and was later rushed to the emergency room due to excessive water inhalation.

“He’s like ‘I’m sorry, I can’t come back,’” said Clint Walker. “I grabbed him, and I had him, but the water was just pulling us and pulling us. Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to make it. I lost his grip. I kept getting thrown to the bottom of the water, and somehow, I made it to shore, and he didn’t. I just wish I would’ve held on longer.”

The search continues for Tyreke Walker.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Adler, 13, died at the scene of the wreck at 12:11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, according...
13-year-old dead after police pursuit results in crash; driver arrested
K-9 units were called in to assist in the search May 22, 2022, for a missing Daingerfield,...
East Texas man no longer missing
SWEPCO crews work to restore power in Texarkana on the morning of Sunday, May 22.
SWEPCO crews working to restore power following overnight storms
Residents gather to shed positive light on community.
Residents of Shreveport apartment complex gather to shed positive light on community
A grand jury will now decide if the parents of a 36-year-old Slaughter woman should be charged...
Grand jury to decide parents’ fate after coroner finds daughter’s body sitting on couch with feces around it

Latest News

A small tornado briefly touched down near Hosston, La. on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Caddo Parish early Sunday morning
KSLA has been honored with two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.
KSLA honored with 2 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards
We are tracking locally heavy rain that will be moving through the region Tuesday and Wednesday...
Tracking heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday
MLK Health Center's Ladies Night Out returns Thursday, May 26.
MLK Health Center offering free mammograms as part of Ladies Night Out