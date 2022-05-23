Getting Answers
4 teens killed in shootings in South Carolina

By WIS News 10 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Four teens were killed in two shootings in the same neighborhood over the weekend, police said

Investigators from the Newberry Sheriff’s Office said they were called to Wise Street after reports of a shooting Saturday night at around midnight. The victim in that shooting was later said to be a 16-year-old.

At around 2:51 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement was called to a second shooting that investigators said killed three teens. The second shooting scene was only a few blocks away from the first one.

A Newberry County, S.C., shooting leaves three dead on Sunday. This shooting follows a Saturday shooting in the same area that killed a teenager.(clear)

Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman said the ages of the teens slain Sunday range from 15 to 19 years old.

Law enforcement’s initial investigation has found that all the victims knew each other. At a press conference, investigators weren’t willing to elaborate on how they knew each other at this time. However, they said they were aware of what schools the victims attended.

In a social media post, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said Newberry High School will be learning remotely on Monday out of precaution, though there has been no direct threat to the school.

“The Newberry City Police Department is leading an intensive investigation. Please pray for the families and for our community,” the sheriff’s department said.

