Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

30-year-old runner collapses, dies after Brooklyn half-marathon

A 30-year-old man collapsed and later died after crossing the finish line of a half-marathon in Brooklyn on Saturday morning. (Source: News 12 Brooklyn)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A 30-year-old man collapsed and later died after crossing the finish line of a half-marathon in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.

A statement from the nonprofit New York Road Runners confirmed the man was a participant in the 2022 RBC Brooklyn Half and collapsed after finishing the race.

A New York City fire department spokesperson says the runner was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead. It was unclear what caused the man to collapse.

A heat advisory was in effect for New York City until 8 p.m. Saturday. The nonprofit says temperatures ranged from the low 60s to high 70s during the race, which began at 7 a.m.

An additional 15 runners were taken to local hospitals from the race, the fire department said. At least four were in serious condition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Adler, 13, died at the scene of the wreck at 12:11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, according...
13-year-old dead after police pursuit results in crash; driver arrested
K-9 units were called in to assist in the search May 22, 2022, for a missing Daingerfield,...
East Texas man no longer missing
SWEPCO crews work to restore power in Texarkana on the morning of Sunday, May 22.
SWEPCO crews working to restore power following overnight storms
Residents gather to shed positive light on community.
Residents of Shreveport apartment complex gather to shed positive light on community
A grand jury will now decide if the parents of a 36-year-old Slaughter woman should be charged...
Grand jury to decide parents’ fate after coroner finds daughter’s body sitting on couch with feces around it

Latest News

Firefighters found the four people 300 feet below on the beach.
1 found dead, 3 hurt on beach below California cliff
FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows the headquarters of the Southern Baptist...
Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims
KSLA anchor Doug Warner captured video in Orange Beach of the search for a missing Baton Rouge...
Crews in Ala. search for missing La. teen
Only 10% to 15% of the children with the mysterious hepatitis had COVID-19, according to nasal...
Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe